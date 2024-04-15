Another Australian festival is struggling after the cancellation of the popular Caloundra Music Festival.

Organisers of the Sunshine Coast event announced the cancellation of its 20245 edition this morning.

To all our patrons, artists, volunteers, contractors, sponsors and supporters… We are devastated to inform you all that we have had to make the very tough decision to cancel the 2024 Caloundra Music Festival,” the statement read.

“Our much-loved festival has joined a number of major events Australia-wide to be paused due to higher operating costs and the impact of cost-of-living pressures on ticket sales… We know this will be a shock and great disappointment to so many people, but we are hopeful that an improvement in market conditions will allow the festival to return in 2025.

“In the meantime, we encourage you all, wherever possible, to support other venues and festivals by purchasing tickets early so event organisers have the confidence to keep putting on music events.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caloundra Music Festival (@caloundramusicfestival)

Meg Mac, Arrested Development, Middle Kids, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Sampa the Great were just some of the excellent acts that performed at Caloundra 2023.

Caloundra is just the latest Australian festival to fall by the wayside this year. Splendour in the Grass 2024 was sensationally cancelled at the end of March, despite this year’s edition boasting a lineup headlined by Kylie Minogue.

“With a heavy heart, we’re announcing the cancellation of Splendour in the Grass 2024, originally scheduled from Friday 19 July to Sunday 21 July in North Byron Parklands,” a statement at the time by organisers read.

“We know there were many fans excited for this year’s lineup and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off.”

New Zealand has also not been immune to major festivals being cancelled, with the popular Splore announcing the demise of its 2025 edition last week.