In support of his solo debut album, Cameron Winter has announced a headline show in Sydney next year.

22-year-old Winter, also known as the frontman of Brooklyn art-rock band Geese, will perform songs from his acclaimed album Heavy Metal at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, February 16th, 2026.

A talented singer-songwriter in his own right, Winter’s Heavy Metal has been called both a “hidden gem” and “modern classic”, celebrated for its raw emotion and surreal storytelling.

Composed on the move in unexpected places (think abandoned basements, taxi back seats, and late-night public spaces), the album captures both the chaos of the road and Winter’s existential dread, laced with dark humour and a masterful sense of narrative.

Trading Geese’s wiry post-punk buzz for something more intimate and poetic, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist created what Pitchfork called “casual virtuosity and soul-scouring catharsis”, earning comparisons to lyrical luminaries like Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits.

His Sydney Opera House show joins already announced appearances in Melbourne and Auckland. The short tour, presented by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents, will see him play at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Auckland on February 4th, and Melbourne’s Forum on February 9th. It marks Winter’s first appearance on Australian soil as a solo artist.

Sydney Opera House’s head of contemporary music, Ben Marshall, said of Winter: “At just 22, Cameron Winter burst onto the scene and crafted a multi-layered debut of beauty in Heavy Metal, known to leave audiences in tears with its tenderness and intensity.

“Usually performed in churches, his heart-stirring songs will find a perfect home in the Concert Hall – our own temple of sound.”

Winter’s band, Geese, also recently released an album via Partisan Records. Produced by Kenny Beats, Getting Killed is a complete departure from the band’s previous works.

In a 9/10 review, Pitchfork described the album as “one of the best, strangest, and most compelling rock records of the year.”

Tickets to Cameron Winter’s Sydney Opera House show go on sale at 10am, Friday, October 3rd. Details here.

Cameron Winter 2026 Australia & New Zealand Shows

Wednesday, February 4th

Holy Trinity Cathedral, Auckland NZ

Monday, February 9th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, February 16th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW