Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has shared an apology on social media after a number of racist Tumblr posts she made previously were shared online.

Yesterday morning, a user took to Twitter to share a number of posts shared by Camila Cabello on her since-deleted Tumblr account.

Discovering the account through comments made on her current account, the user trawled through Cabello’s posts – which date back to 2013 – to reportedly discover a number of items which displayed racist language.

After the exposé went viral on Twitter, Cabello soon took to her own social media to issue an apology, noting she is “deeply ashamed” of the language used, and claiming she “will regret [it] forever”.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello shared.

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it.

Check out an example of Camila’s posts and her recent apology:

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread — 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019

https://twitter.com/motivatefenty/status/1207080159280582659

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

“I apologized then and I apologize again now,” she added. “I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.

“As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

Continuing her post, Cabello explained that she made the posts when she was a teenager, and noted that growing up allowed her to learn more about the language used and the pain hat it carries.

“Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been,” she added. “I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

This apology comes a few years after a group of Camila Cabello’s fans took to social media to racially vilify her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani, claiming they were upset she only referred to Cabello as “cute” in a recent interview.

“Over the last 48 hours…I’ve been racially cyber bullied with tweets and pictures so horrific and racially charged that i can’t subject myself any longer to the hate,” Normani wrote in response to the vitriol she received.

Cabello herself was forced to respond as well, noting that she won’t “tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE. Period.”

Claims of racism had previously surfaced in September, with some users uncovering old social media accounts used by the artist.

