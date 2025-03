The multi-platinum singer will perform two Australian headline dates on her upcoming ‘Yours, C’ world tour, playing Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on August 27th and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on August 30th. It’s part of a major global trek that kicks off in Spain this June and takes in major festivals including Glastonbury, Rock in Rio Lisbon, and Summer Sonic Japan before wrapping in Brazil in September.

The singer dropped some major hints that an Australian tour was incoming last month. While serving looks at the BAFTAs in London, the “Havana” hitmaker dropped a bombshell in an interview with 9Honey, casually teasing that Australian tour dates were in the pipeline.

The tour comes in support of Cabello’s fourth studio album, C,XOXO, due out June 28th via Interscope Records. Executive produced by El Guincho (Rosalía, FKA Twigs) and Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow, Post Malone), the album sees Cabello ditching the polish of past eras and diving headfirst into her own Miami-meets-pop chaos — part experimental diary, part club soundtrack.

The project includes features from Playboi Carti, Drake, Lil Nas X, and more, and marks a bold new chapter for the singer-songwriter.

So far, the C,XOXO rollout has been defined by unpredictability. The lead single “I LUV IT”, a glitchy, hyperpop-adjacent anthem featuring Carti, dropped with minimal notice and a divisive reception — quickly followed by “He Knows”, a slick reggaetón-infused collab with Lil Nas X that’s already climbing streaming charts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 1pm local time on Wednesday, April 2nd. A series of pre-sales will take place in the days prior, including Camila’s fan pre-sale and Frontier Touring’s member pre-sale from March 31st, and an American Express pre-sale starting March 27th at 11am local time. Click here for more details.