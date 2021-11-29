Camila Cabello has shared a cryptic quote on social media just one week after announcing her split from fellow artist Shawn Mendes.

Posting to Instagram, Camila shared: “You are bones and blood and organs. You are the ocean and the soil. You are the ancient trees and the softest blade of grass.

“You are love and tears and tiny particles from space. You are ancestors and aliens. You are perfectly human and perfectly divine. What will it take for you to stop pretending otherwise?”

The mysterious message comes following Camila and Shawn announcing the shock news that they had called time on their relationship after two years.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former Fifth Harmony singer wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 17th.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila and Shawn began first dating in July 2019 shortly after the music video for ‘Señorita’, and frequently packed on the PDA in posted snaps together, the most recent showing the duo celebrating Halloween together.

In July this year, the pair took to Instagram to celebrate their second anniversary, with Camila writing “Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love”

Sean also acknowledged the anniversary, writing, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️.”

Prior to the pair dating, Shawn spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying about how close he’s always been with Camila (even before they started dating) while promoting his album Wonder, telling “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

He also explained they weren’t rushing into an engagement despite rumours and their close bond. “I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast,” Shawn said at the time, adding, “but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

