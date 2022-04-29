Camp Cope have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their new album Running with the Hurricane.

The acclaimed Melbourne group, consisting of Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and Sarah Thompson, will be backed by singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus on several of dates.

Beginning in Boston on July 8th, the trio will visit cities including New York City, Seattle, and Montreal before finishing in Los Angeles on August 3rd (see full dates below).

Pre-sale opens on Monday, May 2nd, followed by general sale on Friday, May 6th at 10am local time. Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.

Camp Cope’s third studio album Running with the Hurricane was released last month to wide acclaim, reaching number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Critical reaction was just as strong. In a 4/5 review, Kerrang! wrote “it’s music for the loveliest of golden summer evenings, but has a greater depth to it that reveals itself with more and more listens, as if it’s coming out of its own shell. And when it does, it’s nothing but wonderful.”

“Shifting away from the gnawing, emo-inflected power-pop of their first two albums, the Melbourne trio ask: Can softness be as invigorating as fury?” noted Pitchfork.

Camp Cope U.S. Tour 2022

July 8th

Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

July 9th

Lost Horizon, Syracuse, NY

July 10th

Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON*

July 11th

Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

July 13th

Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC*

July 15th

Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL

July 17th

The Burl, Lexington, KY*

July 19th

Black Cat, Washington, DC

July 20th

Webster Hall, New York, NY

July 22nd

Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

July 23rd

Ace of Cups, Columbus, OH

July 24th

X-Ray Arcade, Milwaukee, WI

July 25th

Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

July 29th

Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC

July 30th

The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

July 31st

Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

August 2nd

Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

August 3rd

Regen Theater, Los Angeles, CA

*with Lucy Dacus