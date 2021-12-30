The Who may have sung ‘Pinball Wizard’ but do they have their own pinball machine? No, but Canadian rockers Rush will soon.

Stern Pinball announced on Wednesday, December 29th that their first new pinball machine of the new year will be themed around the prog rock icons. They shared a teasing video intruding the upcoming machine, featuring a number of classic hits from the band.

Although the actual design and play field aren’t yet ready to be revealed, the teaser does depict a cool CGI version of the owl from the Fly By Night album cover.

Best of all, the video reveals at least 17 Rush songs that will be contained in the new game – that large number means there are deeper cuts such as ‘Subdivisions’ and ‘La Villa Strangiato’ alongside fan favourites such as ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Spirit of the Radio’.

“Rush, the iconic Canadian progressive rock band, has an impassioned global fan base,” Stern Pinball said in a press release. “Rush has sold over 40 million records and filled stadiums during sold-out tours for decades.” They stated that the Rush machine will be displayed for the first time at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, set to take place in Las Vegas from January 5th until January 8th.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Rush machine will feature a new “Insider Connected” feature, which comes with “the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades.” “Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines,” the press release revealed.

“Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.”

The Rush collaboration won’t be the first rock-themed machine Stern have created. They’ve previously unveiled a Led Zeppelin machine and an AC/DC machine.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Tom Sawyer’ by Rush: