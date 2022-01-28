The judgment of social media is nearly as harsh as a court, and Spotify is the latest company on trial with #cancelspotify.

Neil Young has sparked conversation around Spotify and its complacency around spreading misinformation about vaccines.

To combat this, Young announced he would be removing his music from the platform. In his letter of intention, he specifically mentions Joe Rogan and his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

“You can have [Joe] Rogan, or Young. Not both,” the singer wrote.

Rogan’s podcast has come under fire for continually doubting the vaccine and openly encouraging young fans not to take the vaccine.

In 2020, the podcast made an exclusive deal with Spotify reported to be worth $100 million.

“I realised I could not continue to support Spotify’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public,” wrote Young.

“Before I told my friends at Warner Bros about my desire to leave the Spotify platform, I was reminded by my own legal forces that contractually I did not have the control of my music to do that. I announced I was leaving anyway, becauseI knew I was.”

“I was prepared to do all I could and more just to make sure that happened. I want to thank my truly great and supportive record company Warner Brothers – Reprise Records, for standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify. Thank you!”

Following this, Apple Music (among others) took to Twitter to reassure fans that Young’s music was still available on their platform.

