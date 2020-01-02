Kicking off the new year properly, Cannibal Corpse have taken to Facebook to reveal that they are gearing up to hit the studio to work on a new album.

First forming back in 1988, US death metal outfit Cannibal Corpse has sold a total of 14 albums, played countless live shows, and have curated a fan base that is unparalleled.

Known for pushing the boundaries, and generating a little bit of controversy along the way, they’ve always been able to keep their followers on their toes.

Even when faced with small line-up changes through the years, including last year’s arrest of guitarist Pat O’Brien and his indefinite hiatus, Cannibal Corpse hasn’t stalled one bit in keeping their followers enticed.

In order to keep things running smoothly, music producer Erik Rutan has joined as a temporary replacement guitarist, seeing his live debut in February of 2019.

While it’s currently been a few years since the release of their last album, Red Before Black, which served as being one of their best-performing albums to date, the group have been on the road almost ever since, turning the past few years into some of their busiest, and leaving fans to wonder what is yet to come.

Check out Cannibal Corpse’s Facebook post:

However, on New Year’s Eve, the band took to Facebook to reveal that fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music to assault their ears.

After thanking their fans for the support they’ve received this year following the touring of Red Before Black, Cannibal Corpse wrote that it was, “time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record,” and then reminded us to “keep supporting death metal in the new decade”.

While the details surrounding the new album are yet to be announced, we can expect it will most likely be in true Cannibal Corpse fashion, grabbing your attention and refusing to let go.

Hopefully, with a new album under their belts, we might be lucky enough to see them grace Australia with their presence for the first time since 2014.

Check out ‘Hammer Smashed Face’ by Cannibal Corpse: