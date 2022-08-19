Victoria’s Heir Traffic are acutely aware of their state’s musical legacy. The band’s unsettling style of gothic post-punk firmly places them in the lineage of Nick Cave, Rowland S. Howard, and The Birthday Party.

In preparation for the release of their debut album, No Hearth, next week, the five-piece shared the final single from the record, ‘Bogged’, today.

The song starts slowly and forbiddingly, before lead singer Hugh Mitchell’s voice comes in, sounding urgent: he performs in an imposingly theatrical manner, not dissimilar to Iceage’s formidable frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt; every snarling syllable sounds like it’s laced with visionary importance.

Around him, sparse guitar lines give way to lacerating noise unexpectedly. The generated noise is heavy and uneasy, but that’s just the way Heir Traffic seem to prefer it. Someone like Cave, you feel, would be impressed by the febrile atmosphere the band manage to conjure on ‘Bogged’.

“‘Bogged’ is one of the oldest Heir Traffic songs, and was initially conceived as a short, sharp, heartstarter,” the band explains. “The whole song fell into place in one afternoon when we shoved some car keys between the fingerboard and guitar strings, and noodled around with some post-hardcore-riffy-stuff à la Unwound or No Sister.

“The lyrics were inspired by an archival National Geographic article about ancient bodies which had been preserved in natural peat bogs.”

After its release on Friday, August 26th, Heir Traffic will be launching the album live at The Retreat Hotel, Brunswick, on Saturday, October 1st. Long before that, they’ll be playing a show tonight at The Fitzroy Pinnacle (tickets on the door).

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

To celebrate the release of ‘Bogged’, we caught up with the band as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

Heir Traffic’s ‘Bogged’ is out now via Marthouse Records. You can preorder No Hearth here.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

How did your artist name come about?

Daniel: Hugh had the idea for the name ‘Heir Traffic’ when we first started thinking about playing shows. I interpret the name to reflect how privilege/wealth/gain etc. can cause a negative congestion in society. Hugh definitely explores some of these themes and ideas through his lyrics, although the name is probably just an abstraction.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Daniel: Sounds vaguely like that 80’s “ear torture” your kids used to love.

Zac: It’ll make you wonder what happened to the sweet boy you used to know.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Zac: ‘Smoke Taint’ was the first single off our new record. Instrumentally, it was pieced together over the course of a few demos, and we were really going for that punk-blues swagger that you hear on early material by The Drones. The title and lyrics were all crafted by our vocalist, Hughy.

The song is a satirical take on a money-hungry winemaker who is intent on selling a wine that has been affected by the smoke from bushfires. ‘Smoke Taint’ was a significant challenge faced by Australian viticulturists during the 2019/2020 bushfire crisis, and Hughy works at a vineyard, so that’s how the idea was born.

Daniel: ‘FORTH!’ is one of the earliest songs we wrote for No Hearth that dates back to the start of 2019. I remember how exciting it was when Luke wrote this and brought it to the band. I think it was a real catalyst for the sound we ended up exploring throughout the album. Before landing on the lineup we have now – with synth and many tracks featuring multiple guitars – ‘FORTH!’ hinted at a broader and more musically interesting sound for us.

What do you love about your hometown?

All: Cafe 85%, Wowee Zowee, Singing Bird Studio, Lords on Boards (RIP).

Career highlight so far?

Daniel: We were lucky enough to support Party Dozen at the Evelyn recently. They’re a big inspiration to us and a real powerhouse live. I think playing with them or making this album with Paul Maybury would be two of the big highlights for us.

Fave non-music hobby?

Daniel: I’ve trying to read more lately. I’m currently reading Substance by Peter Hook which is fantastic. I also love watching footy and footy analysis.

Hugh: 4 wheel driving

Luke: Running, kicking the footy.

Mike: Gaming

Zac: Speed solving the 3×3 rubik’s cube and going to the ‘G for the footyball.

What’s on your dream rider?

All: Guinness and oysters, with U2’s Joshua Tree over the PA.

Dream music collaboration?

All: Warren Ellis, Bjork, and Anna Von Hausswolff

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Daniel: Corporate sellout in a dad rock band.

Hugh: As the winemaker character in ‘Smoke Taint’.

Luke: Deep down inside a modular synth dungeon.

Mike: Playing Wembley Stadium – with special guest Dave Grohl coming up to play a song.

Zac: Teaching calculus to Year 11s by day and playing in an Heir Traffic tribute band by night.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Some from all of us: ‘Kokomo’ – The Beach Boys, ‘Wuthering Heights’ – Kate Bush, ‘Heroes’ – David Bowie, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ – Oasis, ‘The Whole of the Moon’ – The Waterboys.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Daniel: To wear earplugs while drumming.

Hugh: Drink wine.

Luke: Stop buying gear/plugins, just make it happen with what you have.

Mike: Never stop learning <3 <3

Zac: If there’s no paper towel around and your hands are dirty, wipe them on your socks.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

All: One of the few things we all bond over is heavy, electro-techno/dance music. Also footy, 8 out of 10 cats + living, laughing and loving xx





