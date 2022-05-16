Cara Delevigne took it upon herself to erratically interrupt Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet moment at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The actress was captured on video peeking around a gator board and yelling at Megan while she was posing for carpet photos at the event. After a few seconds Delevigne put her bag down on the floor and decided to jump in the frame, grabbing the train of Megan’s dress and posing with her for the photographers.

Cara Delevingne was wildin out on Meg Thee Stallion at the #BillboardMusicAwards ‍‍ pic.twitter.com/Prp12G2uBN — Piñata Farms (@pinatafarms) May 16, 2022

The erratic behaviour comes shortly after Delevigne’s strange appearance on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Ball. The model and actress appeared to twitch and shake when walking the carpet.

“Cara Delevingne looking DEVINE but girl is SHAKING is she okay??? #metgala [sic],” one fan commented on a video of her.

Another added, “Have we heard anything about Cara Delevingne shaking at the MetGala? I am concerned.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Delevigne and Megan Thee Stallion crossed paths at the Met Gala after party, too. They were captured on video happily dancing together at Cardi B’s after-party.

Cara Delevingne dancing with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s #MetGala after-party. pic.twitter.com/OY7fwcLzTa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2022

Megan performed her new song ‘Plan B’ at the awards, which took place this morning Australian time. She took to the stage shortly after winning the Billboard Award for Top Rap Female Artist at the awards in Las Vegas. While accepting her award, Megan thanked God and her late mother and grandmother. She also expressed her admiration for her fellow nominees Cardi B and Latto, saying, “everybody in this category is a winner”.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.