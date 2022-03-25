It’s going to be a hot girl summer, because a docuseries about Megan Thee Stallion’s life and career is headed our way!

Time Studios and Roc Nation have confirmed that a multi-part documentary series will dive into the life of Megan Thee Stallion’s life, career, and rise to fame. While we have yet to know where the series will air, Nneka Onuorah has been tapped to direct.

According to reports, episodes will compile archival footage and exclusive in-person videos to tell Stallion’s story about how she went from humble beginnings to a global star.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” Loren Hammonds, Time Studios co-head of documentary, said as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.” he said.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the preeminent entertainers in the world, and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” said Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.” Perez added.

Stallion is currently involved in a legal battle with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The label claims that Stallion’s last album with them, Something For Thee Hotties, wasn’t actually an album, and that she owes more recordings and money before she can leave.

