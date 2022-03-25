Cardi B is set to make a splash on none other than Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show alongside her husband, Offset, and daughter, Kulture.

In what is sure to be a proud moment for her and Offset’s three-year-old daughter, Cardi announced that she would be guest-starring in the popular children’s show.

“Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nickelodeon,” Cardi wrote on Instagram.

Cardi will apparently take on the role of Sharki B, while Migos rapper Offset will voice Offshark. The pair’s daughter Kulture will play the role of Kulture Shark.

According to a press release, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”

In the special episode, which will air on April 15, fans will apparently learn ‘The Seaweed Sway,’ the viral song-and-dance created by Sharki B.

The news was announced Thursday at Nickelodeon’s upfront presentation by Brian Robbins, president & chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon and chief content officer of movies and kids & family for Paramount+.

It’s sure to be an exciting gig for the star, who hasn’t been shy about her love for the kids’ series based on the viral ‘Baby Shark’ video sensation.

In 2019, she shared a clip of herself strutting in a green and black ensemble of a neon green, leopard-print jacket, skin-tight bodysuit, shiny leather pants and a black Birkin bag while a version of ‘Baby Shark’ plays in the background.

Cardi finished off the video by fiercely lip singing some of the lyrics, “Mommy shark do do do do do.”

She also once tweeted that then-baby Kulture loved “the whole Baby Shark mixtape.”

Ahead of the episode, ‘The Seaweed Sway’ will be included on the compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, out on all streaming platforms on April 8.

Check out Cardi B on Baby Shark’s Big Show: