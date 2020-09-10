Artists usually take the high road when it comes to keyboard warriors – but Cardi B has made sure one troll who doxxed her address won’t be continuing his shenanigans anytime soon.

The ‘WAP’ rapper revealed over social media that she wasn’t about to stand for anyone endangering the safety of her family when a Trump supporter exposed her home address online and encouraged others to vandalise the property – so she took matters into her own hands.

“They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a fuck,” Cardi said during an Instagram Live video.

“Let me tell you something. Shit gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire… I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy.”

She continued: “This boy was a fucking teenager. His parents were shook.”

In October 2018, Cardi pulled a similar move when she received threats online that targeted her daughter with husband Offset, Kulture.

“I got offered seven figures [for pictures of Kulture], but I’m just not ready yet,” she stated at the time. “I get so many disgusting text messages, I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who sends me this shit.”

Cardi B has become somewhat of a target of Donald Trump supporters over her vocal criticism of the president, along with her recent chat with Joe Biden in which the artist took aim at Trump’s bungled handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“First, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much,” she said bluntly in the ELLE interview with the presidential hopeful, explaining that she’s unhappy with how Trump has handled the virus, which has already seen 170,000 deaths in the US alone.

“I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay.”

The rapper continued, “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’”

“Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Check out Cardi B talking to Joe Biden for ELLE: