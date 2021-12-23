Rapper Offset has won the birthday sweepstakes this year, being presented with a giant novelty cheque for US$2 million by wife Cardi B.

The couple have a reputation for gifting each other lavish or expensive treats.

Offset just gave Cardi a brand new house for her 29th birthday back in October.

Other gifts have included jewellery, cars, designer bags and a refrigerator full of cash.

But for the ‘Migos’ rapper’s 30th birthday on Tuesday, Cardi presented her hubby with an oversized novelty cheque to the value of US$2 million.

In a video of the gift presentation, posted to Instagram, Cardi mentions Offset has “a lot of business ventures” planned for 2022.

When her assistant hands over the cheque, she makes sure Offset understands just what’s written on it.

“That’s $2 million!” she yells.

“Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Here ya go, I love you!”

The Shade Room has the whole video, which was originally shared to Cardi’s stories.

Of course, Offset shared the love – the video also showed him throwing handfuls of cash into the crowd.

Earlier, Cardi posted a series of loved-up photos of the couple and videos of the rapper with their children.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy,” she wrote.

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are.”

She went on to thank him for his support and praise him for his business nous.

“Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short,” she wrote.

“I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies.”