Remember Playboy? The magazine has just appointed Cardi B as its first creative director in residence as they attempt to innovate.

“Today is a Playboy milestone: we want to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family,” Playboy announced on Instagram. They then shared a quote from the hip hop star about the partnership.

“It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” Cardi said. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

The rapper also spoke about it on her own Instagram. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together… We’re going to have soooooo much fun,” she wrote. Megan Thee Stallion seemed happy about it too, commenting “Yesss” followed by five fire emojis.