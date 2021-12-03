Remember Playboy? The magazine has just appointed Cardi B as its first creative director in residence as they attempt to innovate.
“Today is a Playboy milestone: we want to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family,” Playboy announced on Instagram. They then shared a quote from the hip hop star about the partnership.
“It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” Cardi said. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”
The rapper also spoke about it on her own Instagram. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together… We’re going to have soooooo much fun,” she wrote. Megan Thee Stallion seemed happy about it too, commenting “Yesss” followed by five fire emojis.
Playboy is launching Centerfold, a new creator-led platform that sounds similar to OnlyFans, which Cardi will be part of as a founding member. Centerfold will “allow content creators to interact directly with fans.”
According to Playboy, the new platform will enhance the messages of “the most revolutionary voices of our day” through “digital covers, feature stories, interviews and, of course, striking and sensual pictorials. We will also arm our creators with access to content production, merchandise capabilities, blockchain integration and more.”
It will be interesting to see how all this pans out. Considering she once sported a very expensive bunny ears necklace at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, it’s probably a partnership Cardi’s very excited about.
