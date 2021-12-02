Megan Thee Stallion has decided to cancel her upcoming Houston concert “out of respect” for those who died at Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld festival.

The rapper’s show was set to take place this Friday, December 3rd, at the city’s 713 Music Hall. On the venue’s website, though, the next scheduled event is now Chelsea Handler’s ‘Vaccinated and Horny Tour’ next Friday, December 10th.

Megan shared the reason for the cancellation in a statement provided to the Houston Chronicle. “Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” she said. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

It’s unclear at this point when or if Megan will reschedule her Houston concert. The Astroworld tragedy claimed the lives of 10 people, including one as young as 9. Both Travis Scott and Live Nation have been hit with multiple lawsuits connected to the festival in its aftermath.

The family of the aforementioned 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, refused to accept Scott’s offer to cover their funeral expenses. The Blount family declined Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses in a letter put forward by lawyer Bob Hilliard.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Hilliard wrote.

More families of the victims killed in the Astroworld tragedy then followed suit in refusing the rapper’s offer to pay for their funeral expenses. According to a recent report from Rolling Stone, of the 10 people who died during the festival, representatives for four of the families revealed that they had rejected Scott’s offer alongside the Blount family’s refusal.

