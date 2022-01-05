Cardi B is never one to mince her words. She took to social media on Tuesday to take aim at homophobes with some choice words.

“Every bad bi – have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin… If you homophobic you just ugly,” she tweeted. That was all she wrote. It’s unclear what spurred Cardi to make her post. No clarification was given but none was really needed.

The rapper has long been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, including notably on a recent episode of her Facebook Messenger video series Cardi Tries. In the October episode, she and Raven-Symoné (please can someone revive That’s So Raven with Cardi B in the lead role?) helped to officiate a same-sex wedding.

That’s not to say it’s always been easy for Cardi. Back in 2018, she came under fire after a transphobic meme was posted to her official Facebook account. The backlash was swift, including from actresses Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross, but Cardi was quick to explain that the meme was the fault of a former associate.

“I appreciate @iamcardib addressing the issue and taking responsibility like a boss,” Ross tweeted afterwards. “The next step is taking the opportunity to teach the entire industry why this shit is unacceptable and will not be tolerated any longer. THAT would be allyship in action. Cis solidarity sis.”

On the music front, Cardi recently revealed that she’s hoping to release her new album in 2022. In December, she appeared on Instagram Live to update fans on her career plans.

“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year,” she said. “Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie. I’ve got to do so much shit, ya’ll.” Her last album, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018, and topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

