Earlier this month, it was announced that Cardi B has been appointed the first creative director in residence of Playboy. Now, the singer has unveiled her first move: opening a social media platform called Centerfold.

Cardi B shared the news in a Instagram post. “My first project with @playboy !!! introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators @playboycenterfold,” she wrote, alongside an image of her.

The website is already live and features pictures of a slew of lingerie clad girls and guys. Centerfold appears to have a similar concept to OnlyFans. Once accepted, users can upload pictures, videos, for their subscribers who are charged either a monthly subscription, or are charged by post.

The website says that it will “only accept creators who share our creative vision and values.” While the brand Playboy, and the name Centerfold, certainly suggests sexual content, the website says that users have the freedom to post whatever they like on the platform.

“[You can post] anything from you doing your laundry, walking your dog, vlogging around the city, BTS content of your latest project, or hanging out in your bedroom with a ring light,” the website reads.

When the news of her appointment with Playboy was announced, Cardi B shared her happiness with her fans.

“It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” Cardi B said. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

