A new report from OnlyFans shows some of the platform’s top creators and Cardi B was shown to be pulling in a staggering amount.

OnlyFans recently reported record profits in 2021 despite a controversial move during the summer of that year to ban sexually explicit content from their platform, leaving many lower-earning sex workers out to dry. The company reported $4 billion in profit last year.

Blac Chyna in particular, was a massive earner for the platform, locking down the number one spot for the year. Variety reported that she made over twice the amount of the third-ranking content creator: Cardi B.

“In 2021, model and TV personality Blac Chyna was the top-earning creator on OnlyFans, pulling in an estimated $20 million per month, according to research service Statista. Bella Thorne took the No. 2 spot with an estimated $11 million per month followed by rapper Cardi B with $9.34 million per month, per Statista.”

That means Blac Chyna makes $240 million a year from OnlyFans alone while Bella Thorne makes $132 million. Cardi B is holding down the third spot, making her the top-earning rapper on the platform with $112 million a year. Another high-earning rapper on the platform, Safaree, reported that he made $100,000 in his first week on the platform alone.

The number of creators on the platform increased 34% last year, to 2.16 million, while the number of OnlyFans users jumped 128% to 188 million.

“Our creator-first approach to building the world’s safest social-media platform propelled OnlyFans to a record-breaking 2021,” OnlyFans CEO Amrapali “Ami” Gan said in a statement. “We are empowering creators to monetize their content and have real control over it.”

After last year’s controversial move to ban sexually explicit content, it comes as a surprise that the platform was able to increase its revenue by 160% over the previous year. Although, it was only due to significant backlash that the platform elected to overturn its decision.