Machine Gun Kelly has become somewhat a cause célèbre in recent months. The rapper-turned-pop-punker has proved to be a polarising figure amongst the music scene. 

Last month, MGK declare war on Slipknot after a tirade at Riot Fest in Chicago. Midway through his set, the rapper made a slew of barbed comments directed towards the masked metallers, who were playing a competing set on a neighboring stage.

“Hey, you want to know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit,” Machine Gun Kelly said.

The comments were traced back to a snarky remark Corey Taylor made in his interview with Cutter’s Rockcast back in February. The interview saw Taylor lament the state of rock music, taking a stab at MGK’s genre-hopping.

“I hate all new rock for the most part. Well, the ‘artists’ who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.”

The tension between the artists stems from a failed collaboration poised for MGK’s 2020, Travis Barker-produced album, Tickets to My Downfall. 

In the aftermath, Machine Gun Kelly felt the wrath of heavy metal and rock fans alike — tyrannized at his live shows, with bottles and boos.

So how do fellow musicians feel about MGK dipping his toes in the rock realm? We took to Twitter for a vibe report.

There were some staunch proponents for the pop-punk pivot:

Others were a little more on the fence: 

…. And then there were the fervent critics

And then… there’s Heart Attack Man:

