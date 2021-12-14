Cardi B has said that she’s planning on releasing the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2022: “I gotta put out this album next year.”

The release of the new album has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, the rapper said “the whole COVID thing discouraged me [from] putting out my album” this year, and she didn’t want to promote her record only on Zoom.

Cardi also announced that she intended to “go away for a very long time to finish my album.”

In a message to her Instagram followers on December 13, she updated her fans on the status of her new album.

In her IG video, Cardi B said: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherfucking life,” speaking about her life after giving birth. “I have a lot of jobs now.”

She has also stated in the video how recently she’s been feeling really “overworked and overwhelmed”. “I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much shit, y’all.”

The movie she is talking about is Assisted Living, directed by Thembi Banks and is still in development.

In 2021, Cardi has collaborated with Normani on ‘Wild Side’, Lizzo on ‘Rumours’, Migos for ‘Type Shit’ and Summer Walker for ‘Bitter’.

Her last music release was ‘Bet It’, which was featured on the soundtrack of the recent Netflix film Bruised.

Check out the Lyric Video for ‘Bet It’ by Cardi B here: