Cardi B is ready to take over the world. The rapper has launched her own account on OnlyFans just after releasing her latest huge song ‘WAP’.

OnlyFans, for those who don’t know, is the social network that allows creators to share private and exclusive content with their fans and supporters in exchange for a one-off or monthly payment.

While OnlyFans is often used by influencers to share content that’s too risque for their Instagram accounts, a spokesperson for OnlyFans says that Cardi B will be using the platform to “release behind the scenes content, address ongoing rumours, share glimpses into her personal life, and connect closer with her fans”, amongst other things. You can subscribe to Cardi B’s OnlyFans for USD $4.99 here.

Unsurprisingly OnlyFans has experienced a big increase in popularity with people stuck in lockdown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This change has not met with unanimous agreement, however. In a Rolling Stone report from earlier this year, several sex workers alleged OnlyFans had removed them from the network without reason. In the same report, a dominatrix named Ms. Hell expressed frustration that the market was being flooded: “The top content creators on there are no longer sex workers but celebrities/YouTubers […] That’s very problematic. More people into the vanilla lifestyle think it’s easy to make money on there, so it could have an impact [on our ability to make a living].” It would be interesting to hear Ms. Hell’s thoughts on a celebrity as massive as Cardi B now joining the OnlyFans ranks.

It’s been an incredibly few weeks for the American rapper. She released her first single as a lead artist in nine months with ‘WAP’ . The collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion has blown up the internet, gaining notoriety with its explicit lyrics and iconic video. Watch it to see cameos from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani.

Check out ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion below: