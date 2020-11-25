Cardi B has called out Wiz Khalifa for attempting to spark a feud between her and Nicki Minaj amid the 2021 Grammy Award nominations.

After the list of nominees were announced, Wiz took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Grammy Award ceremony. Admitting that he feels as though he’s been snubbed by the Recording Academy throughout his career.

“As a Grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. N***as always think its unfair until they get their turn,” he wrote.”Just keep workin and that time’ll come through … I felt like I got throughly robbed for ‘See You Again.’ Haven’t been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it’s Taylor Gang Or Die.”

One fan responded to Wiz’s tweets, claiming that the Grammys didn’t know “shit about music”, referencing the fact Cardi B is a Grammy winner whilst Nicki Minaj is not.

“Most self made artists have this problem,” Wiz mused. Whilst Wiz didn’t go for Cardi’s jugular, his tweets could be interpreted as a reference to the rumours that of being an “industry plant” that have plagued Cardi throughout her career.

In response to the Wiz Khalifa Tweets, Cardi pulled up a screenshot from a message she received on Instagram back in 2016 — before the release of her breakthrough hit ‘Bodak Yellow.’

“They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it,” she wrote.

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi called out critics that pit successful women against each other.

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

It didn’t take long for Khalifa to share a tweet, clarifying his comments and expressing support for Cardi.

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Nicki Minaj also weighed in on the Grammy Awards. Reflecting on the 2010 ceremony, where she lost Best New Artist to “white man” Bon Iver.