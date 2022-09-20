Cardi B has inadvertently marked Bisexual Awareness Week by calling out someone on Twitter for questioning his bisexuality.

On Monday, a Twitter account posted a picture of her, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish alongside the caption “Celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender.”

That didn’t go down well with Cardi B, who called out the notion that bisexual people need to date people of the same sex to have their sexuality validated.

“I ate b*tches out before you was born,” she tweeted. ‘Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you.” Two laughing emojis accompanied the tweet.

Cardi wasn’t the only Twitter user to call out the tweet. “The biphobia always comes out extra during bisexual awareness week so here’s a reminder: You’re still bisexual even if you’ve never dated ur same gender.

“You’re still bisexual even if ur currently dating someone of the opposite sex. You dont have to explain that to anyone ever,” wrote author and musician Lane Moore. “Fun fact: In order to be bisexual you actually just have to be homosexual,” mocked someone else.

It’s not the first time the rapper has had her bisexuality questioned. Last year, she had to respond to allegations of queerbaiting after appearing in sapphic positions with Normani for the latter’s song ‘Wild Side’.

That prompted the writer Ashley Reese to respond at the time by saying, “I love how queerbaiting has devolved into ‘women touching on camera.'”

In other Cardi B news, a recent report from OnlyFans showed that the rapper was one of the platform’s top creators. She pulled in an estimated $9.34 million per month on OnlyFans last year, behind only Bella Thorne and Blac Chyna.

