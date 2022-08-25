Electronic music icons Caribou are finally returning to tour Australia at the end of this year.

After appearing at Meredith Music Festival on Saturday, December 10th, the Canadian composer will then perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

It will be the beloved dance act’s first visit to Australia since 2015, and Caribou’s Dan Snaith shared his excitement about making his long-awaited return to the country.

“We’ve been waiting so long to come down to Australia again – we’ve been planning this tour since early 2020 and we’ve always had amazing shows in Australia … but it’s been over 7 years since we’ve come down!” he said. “We’ve been dying to do Meredith in particular for ages – Kieran (Four Tet) has been telling me we have to do it for years.”

The tour is in support of 2020 album Suddenly, which reached number 35 on the ARIA Albums Chart and number 13 on the U.K. Albums Chart. Suddenly also appeared in several Best Albums lists that year, including Billboard‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 (Mid-Year).

“Six years after his biggest hit, Dan Snaith goes deeper for Suddenly, a great album about love and mortality,” Rolling Stone wrote in a positive review of the album.

“Dan Snaith’s latest is as sly and layered as ever, but he finds ways to be more direct with his songwriting. There are no bum notes, no wasted motions, no corners of the audio spectrum left untouched,” Pitchfork said.

Caribou 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday, December 10th

Meredith Music Festival, Meredith, VIC

Sunday, December 11th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, December 13th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, December 15th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, December 16th

The Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix