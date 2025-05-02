Casey Barnes wants you to shoot your shot with his new single, “Buy That Girl a Beer”.

The Australian country star cranks up the volume on this track, co-written in Nashville with Jimmy Thow and Andy Skib, and produced by Skib (Keith Urban, Hunter Hayes, Mickey Guyton). It’s more than just a bar tune – it’s about taking risks in life.

“‘Buy The Girl A Beer’ isn’t just about making a move at the bar, it’s about taking a shot in life,” says Barnes. “Whether it’s love, a dream, or an opportunity, you’ll never know what could happen unless you go for it. This song is that reminder to step up, take the risk, and see where it leads. We also leaned into that country-rock energy to make sure it hits hard, and I can’t wait for people to turn this one up loud.”

“Buy That Girl a Beer” marks Barnes’ first original release since his fifth studio album, Mayday, which was released in May 2024. The album’s success includes a Golden Guitar win for Contemporary Album of the Year.

In addition, Barnes and his manager Michael Chugg have also announced new US representation, with Nashville music executive Barry Coburn joining the team. Coburn’s background includes managing Alan Jackson, overseeing Keith Urban’s publishing, and serving as CEO of Atlantic Records Nashville.

Following the release of “Buy That Girl a Beer”, Barnes will be hitting the road for a series of shows in the coming months (see full dates below).

Casey Barnes 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets available now via caseybarnes.com.au

Friday, May 2nd

Home Ground Sounds, Canowindra, NSW

Saturday, May 31st

Legends of Country Festival, Tamborine, QLD

Friday, June 28th

Country Fest, Bloomsbury, QLD

Thursday, August 29th

Gympie Muster, Gympie, QLD

Friday, September 6th

Trundle Bush Tucker Day, Trundle, NSW

Friday, September 27th

Heartbeat Of The Hunter, Paterson, NSW

Saturday, October 12th

Savannah In The Round, Mareeba, QLD