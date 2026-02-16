Casey Barnes has announced his new single, and it’s a big one.

“Made for This”, which will officially drop on Friday, February 27th, has been selected as the theme song for Nine’s broadcast of the entire 2026 NRL season.

The song will feature on all Thursday, Friday, and Sunday matches across the entire 30-week season from Sunday, March 1st onwards, across Nine and its affiliated stations and 9Now.

According to a press release, “Made for This” is a “stadium-ready statement.”

“A defiant anthem about coming back stronger, thriving under pressure, and proving yourself when the world says you can’t,” the description continues.

“Driven by soaring guitars, pounding drums, and an unstoppable chorus, the track captures the hunger and determination of an artist stepping fully into his moment.”

“This song is about backing yourself when everything’s on the line,” Barnes shares. “It’s about coming back from adversity, not being afraid of the challenge, and using it as fuel.”

The song was co-written in Nashville with Andy Skib, Jimmy Thow, Michael Paynter, and Michael DeLorenzis.

“Made for This” can be pre-saved here.

In other Barnes news, the Golden Guitar winner recently signed to Community Music (part of Unified Music Group), following the announcement of his departure from Chugg Music last year.

Barnes amicably ended his six-year partnership with his former label, closing a chapter that helped shape his award-winning career and left a mark on the Australian country music scene.

Both parties expressed mutual respect and gratitude for the partnership, with the split representing a natural progression in Barnes’ evolving career trajectory, rather than any creative or business differences.

Looking ahead, Barnes is set to play the main stage at the iconic CMC Rocks QLD next month, followed by more festival slots and a national headline tour. Ticket information for Barnes’s upcoming shows is available here.