Grammy-winning production wizard and certified dancefloor weapon Cassian is finally bringing his melodic house and techno mastery home for two huge shows in May.

The electronic heavyweight will be lighting up The Timber Yard in Melbourne on May 16th before heading to Roundhouse in Sydney on May 17th.

If you’re even remotely into electronic music, you’ve definitely danced to something Cassian has touched. The guy’s worked with RÜFÜS DU SOL, Anyma, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Adriatique, and Hayden James—basically, your entire festival playlist. He helped RÜFÜS win a Grammy for ‘Alive’, has dominated the Beatport charts, and somehow still finds time to be the Musical Director for Anyma’s ridiculously massive ‘The End of Genesys’ show at Sphere in Vegas.

Cassian doesn’t do half-measures. He’s toured the planet, wrecking stages at Tomorrowland, Coachella, EDC, Lollapalooza, and more, plus he’s played iconic venues like Hï Ibiza, Printworks London, and Green Valley. The last time he hit Aussie shores, he helped Anyma sell out Flemington Racecourse for 30,000 people—so yeah, this is a pretty rare chance to catch him somewhere not the size of a small city.

Presented by Untitled Group and UNDR Ctrl, this tour lands as Untitled Group celebrates a decade of bringing next-level events to Australia—think Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, Ability Fest, and basically every festival where you lost your mates but found your soul.

Cassian’s homecoming isn’t just a gig—it’s a masterclass in how to make dance music feel like a religious experience. You don’t wanna miss it. Register for presale here.

Cassian 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, May 16th – The Timber Yard, Melbourne

Saturday, May 17th – Roundhouse, Sydney

Presale drops Thursday, February 27 at 12pm AEDT

General on-sale kicks off Friday, February 28 at 12pm AEDT

Get your tickets at untitledgroup.com.au before they’re gone.