Fresh off the heels of her first track ‘No Strings Attached’, Caylene is back with another simmering Summertime R&B jam, and this time she’s linked up with Asaiah Riley.

Bursting onto the scene with the cool, calm and collected ‘No Strings Attached’, Caylene has continued her run of incredibly polished singles with the brand new single ‘Been Around (Remix)’ featuring rapper Asaiah Riley.

This brand new summertime slow-burner is a relaxed and airy ode to love and all its luxurious elements. Flowered with the powerful lyricism and flow that we’d expect from Caylene, the track takes its time to revel in hazy melodies and lovelorn hooks.

Similar to ‘No Strings Attached’, the track takes a modern approach to relationships and lust, in a similar vein to the likes of SZA or Jhene Aiko. However, the track varies so vastly from the first, further showcasing that Caylene possesses a chameleonic talent for hopping on any beat and making it her own.

Accompanying Caylene’s impeccable vocals on the single is Asaiah Riley, a newcomer to the Australian rap game who wastes no time perfecting this track every time his voice kicks in.

We can’t wait to see what both Caylene and Asaiah Riley do next, but for now, we have ‘Been Around’ the enjoy during the summer months. Just make sure the windows are down and the speaker is on max volume.

You can listen to ‘Been Around’ by Caylene and Asaiah Riley below.

You can expect another single to come out from Caylene in the near future, but for now, you’ll have to keep ‘Been Around’ and ‘No Strings Attached’ on repeat.

We sat down late last year with Caylene to get to know her a bit better, and discuss mukbangs, her plans for the future, and the pains of catching feels too fast.

