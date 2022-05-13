Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, and more celebrities have signed a petition supporting abortion rights in the US.

As the US reels from the possibility of overturning Roe vs. Wade – the landmark 1973 ruling by the United States Supreme Court granting abortion rights to women across the country – numerous celebrities have signed a petition titled Bans Off Our Bodies defending the right to abortion.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe vs. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion. Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion,” says the petition.

“We are artists, creators, and storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. We will not go back – and we will not back down.” it adds.

Currently, the list of names includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Clairo, Miley Cyrus, Hailee Steinfeld, Hayley Kiyoko, and more.

“Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future,” Eilish said back in 2019 while signing an open letter from Planned Parenthood.

“We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack.” she added.

In 2021, Eilish also slammed Texas’ abortion law, which deemed any abortions after six weeks of pregnancy illegal.

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she said at Austin City Limits Festival. “But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims. And you deserve everything in the world.”

Cyrus has also been a vocal proponent of abortion rights in the past. In 2019, after pro-lifers attacked her posting a picture of a cake that said ‘Abortion is healthcare’, Cyrus hit back at them and said: “Don’t bust your nut in our ***t without consent in violent manners and then we can produce life when we f*****g want to.”

Check out the complete list: