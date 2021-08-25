Following the devastating news that legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80, musicians have flooded social media with touching tributes.

The news followed the announcement that Watts would not be joining the band on tour due to health issues.

A spokesperson for Watts confirmed the news of his passing with a statement reading: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”

Below are a number of tributes from musicians who admired Watts from both near and far.

Mick Jagger

pic.twitter.com/MrPpJI0Hxd — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2021 Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Keith Richards

Paul McCartney

“So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, The Stones’ drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy, I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”