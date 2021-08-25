Following the devastating news that legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80, musicians have flooded social media with touching tributes.
The news followed the announcement that Watts would not be joining the band on tour due to health issues.
A spokesperson for Watts confirmed the news of his passing with a statement reading: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”
Below are a number of tributes from musicians who admired Watts from both near and far.
Mick Jagger
Keith Richards
Paul McCartney
“So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, The Stones’ drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy, I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”
“So lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to The Stones,” McCartney continued.
“It’s a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Anyways, so, Love you, Charlie. I’ve always loved you! Beautiful man! And great condolences and sympathies to his family.”
Elton John
“A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP”
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.
Axl Rose
“Very sorry to hear of the passing of The RollingStones Drummer Charlie Watts. My deepest condolences to his family, the band and the fans.”
Ringo Starr
“God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️”
Tom Morello
“Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love.”
