ICYMI, Charli XCX autographed a douche – which is a genital cleaning instrument for those not in the know – for an excited fan back in 2019.

Now, it seems that Charli XCX is making light of the bizarre event, taking to Twitter to announce that she’s adding a signed douche to her new merch line.

The singer teased the news with a tweet that read, “new xcx merch is so hot ur all gonna die”. She then reposted a fan’s tweet asking is she was going to sell “thongs”, saying “no but:” alongside a photo of a black douche with her autographed embossed.

The fan, named Marcus, who originally asked Charli XCX to autograph his blue douche, posted a pic of the device on Twitter, captioning the photo “OMFG”.

Another fan took to the comments to ask if Charli XCX was aware that she was actually signing a douche. “No. I asked her to hold my poppers to my nose and she politely declined which I respect and so I asked if she would sign this and she was like what is dis hunny,” Marcus replied.

A douche isn’t the only unusual item that Charli XCX has had a fan thrust her way along with an autograph request. In 2019 the ‘1999’ singer signed a jar of poppers for a fan and posted a pic of it to Twitter.

Not long after, the 29 year old was asked to pose with a fan and his mother’s ashes, to which she obliged.

Judging by the comments section of the new merch drop, Charli XCX’s fans seem to be on board.

“Ima drink my vodka sodas out of this at your Seattle show,” commented one user.

“Can I buy a charli themed coffin because this image is killing me,” added another.

