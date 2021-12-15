The trailer for the new Charli XCX documentary has been released and it promises a detailed and emotional look at the pop star’s life.

Titled Alone Together, the film documents the gruelling six weeks Charli XCX spent at home while recording her last album, How I’m Feeling Now, and how she positively utilised social media to discuss the album’s lyrics, art, and videos with her fans.

The doc contains clips the singer recorded over just 39 days, which were then edited together over the following year. In a statement, the double directors Bradley & Pablo discussed Charli’s intense and unique relationship with her fans (Angels), which is what spurred the creation of the film.

“We hope that audiences walk away seeing the value of human connection and the importance of community,” the pair said. “We live in a highly individualized society but we have seen that as human beings we thrive when we work, talk, move, love and support collectively. For both Charli and the fans, we see the power of togetherness to heal and creatively push boundaries during an incredibly difficult time period.”

How I’m Feeling Now was Charli’s fourth studio album and was created in the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in a DIY style. It was acclaimed by critics, and was nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize, although it only peaked at number 37 on the ARIA Album Chart.

Its follow-up, CRASH, is set for release on March 18th, 2022. It will be her last album under her current contract with Atlantic Records. CRASH‘s release will coincide with a huge tour across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. You can find full ticket details for that via Ticketmaster.

Alone Together arrives in selected cinemas and on-demand on January 28th.

Watch the trailer for Alone Together: