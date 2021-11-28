This year’s ARIAs was entirely pre-recorded and streamed on YouTube, and UK pop star Charli XCX has shown just how lucky that was.

Presenting the award for Best Pop Release, Charli had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction that was edited before the ceremony went to air.

Being the incredible sport she is, though, Charli posted the footage to TikTok for her 1.4 million followers to see.

“And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for ‘Stay’,” she says, standing demurely in a black spaghetti strap satin gown.

“Well done, congratulations!” she concludes, before waving enthusiastically at the camera.

An ominous ‘snap’ can be heard as her arm lowers, followed by the cowl-neck gown dropping to expose her entire left breast.

Her eyes appear to bug out of her head as she realises what has happened, but she recovers with grace, as everybody in the room laughs.

The best part of the entire video is the caption: “congrats guys!”

It’s as though she has completely forgotten the wardrobe malfunction has even made the cut.

Charli XCX: the unbothered queen we all need.

Charli presented her first ARIA back in 2014, when she featured on, and co-wrote, Iggy Azalea’s hit ‘Fancy’ and her own track ‘Boom Clap’ was in the Top 10.

Of course, even if the wardrobe malfunction had gone to air, it wouldn’t have been the first time something had been uncovered at the ARIAs.

There was that one time back in 2006 Australian Idol contestant Axle Whitehead pulled out his penis and simulated a sex act on the trophy he was presenting to Hilltop Hoods.

Singer Kirin J Callinan was charged in 2018 for allegedly flashing his penis to photographers and members of the press on the red carpet.

Conversely, there have been some iconic almost nude ARIAs moments – like the 2016 performance of ‘In My Blood’ by The Veronicas, who wore some very tenacious red glitter.