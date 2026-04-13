Charlie Puth is coming to Australia in 2026.

The US pop star has added local dates to his massive world tour, which now includes arena shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth this November, preceded by a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 5th (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 23rd at 1pm local time. The artist pre-sale begins on Monday, April 20th at 12pm local time.

The Mastercard (Australia) pre-sale starts on Tuesday, April 21st at 12pm local time, while the Westpac Mastercard (New Zealand) pre-sale starts on the same day at the same time. The Vodafone mobile customers pre-sale, meanwhile, begins on Tuesday, April 21st at 12pm local time.

“I feel like I’ve worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on for you all,” Puth shared in a statement. “We have worked so hard to bring you the sort of top-level musicianship and arrangements that you all deserve in a live show, and I am beyond excited to bring my music and this incredible band and show to some of the most iconic rooms in the world. It’s going to be fun!”

Puth is touring in support of new album Whatever’s Clever!, which received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Rolling Stone gave Puth’s latest album 3.5/5, concluding, “Charlie Puth may or may not have transcended his days of cringe. But this record proves if the tunes are bright and tight, it doesn’t really matter that much.”

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Puth recently performed at the 2026 Super Bowl, where he put a choral spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner”. After his performance, he revealed that his special arrangement was a tribute to Whitney Houston.

Charlie Puth 2026 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Live Nation

Artist pre-sale begins Monday, April 20th (12pm local time)

Mastercard (AU) pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 21st (12pm local time)

Westpac Mastercard (NZ) pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 21st (12pm local time)

Vodafone pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 21st (12pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, April 23rd (1pm local time)

Ticket information available here and here

November 5th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

November 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 13th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

November 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

November 17th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA