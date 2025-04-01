Naarm indie punk band Chasing Ghosts have returned with a brand-new single, “Chamomile Tea”, the first taste of their upcoming album Therapy, out May 16th via Believe (digital) and Summit Distro (physical).

They’ve also announced a national headline tour for June, joined by Brisbane alt-rockers the Comfort and Melbourne pop-punk crew Cordiform, with shows hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Ballarat and Adelaide.

“Chamomile Tea” is a punchy ode to stress-induced insomnia and spiralling thoughts, packed with catchy hooks and a raw emotional punch. Produced by ARIA-nominated Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, RedHook, Yours Truly) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath), the track sees frontman Jimmy Kyle dig into darker times.

“‘Chamomile Tea’ is a tongue-in-cheek take on a time in my life that was very dark,” Kyle said. “It’s about struggling with insomnia from stress and anxiety, created by an endless stream of thoughts coupled with self-medicating behaviours and the emotional impact spilling out into my personal and professional relationships.”

A proud Thungutti man, Kyle has become one of the most vital voices in the local punk scene. As always, his lyricism blends introspection with fury — confronting mental health, intergenerational trauma and domestic violence head-on, while spotlighting healing and resistance.

Their new album Therapy is set to be the band’s most personal work yet. It builds on the urgency that’s defined Chasing Ghosts’ past material while creating space for vulnerability, hope and unfiltered expression.

The album artwork, a collaboration between Kyle and Bundjalung artist Shal Allen, features an abstract of the Macleay River — the lifeblood of Thunghutti Country.

“It depicts what makes me, me and where I draw my resilience from,” Kyle said.

Fans can revisit previously released singles “My Bingayi”, “Ten Feet Tall” and “Amnesia Everybody”, which all feature on the upcoming album.

‘Therapy’ Australian Tour

with the Comfort and Cordiform

Presented by Diamond Creative & Destroy All Lines

June 6th – The Austral, Adelaide / Kaurna

June 7th – Volta, Ballarat / Wadawurrung

June 8th – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne / Wurundjeri

June 13th – Oxford Art Gallery, Sydney / Gadigal

June 14th – Greaser, Brisbane / Turrbal

Tickets are on sale now via chasingghosts.net