It turns out flash mobs aren’t a relic of the 00’s as 150 musicians took on the Green Day hit ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’.

Flash mob CITYROCKS performed the pop punk hit in the grounds of Romania’s Bánffy Castle. The 150-strong group contained vocalists, guitarists, bassists, and drummers of all ages, really rounding out the sound.

It wasn’t the flash mob’s first outing either, with CITYROCKS previously taking on huge hits ‘Come As You Are’ by Nirvana and ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica.

It does pale in comparison though to the time back in 2015 when 1000 musicians famously covered ‘Learn to Fly’ by Foo Fighters in Cesena, Italy.

It’s unclear if Green Day have caught the flash mob in action yet. Considering that Dave Grohl and co. agreed to play a gig in Cesena thanks to the ‘Learn to Fly’ flash mob cover, the stakes are quite high.

Green Day have been keeping busy in 2021. They recently released their latest single ‘Holy Toledo!’, following other non-album singles ‘Pollyanna’ and ‘Here Comes The Shock’ earlier this year. ‘Holy Toledo!’ is part of the soundtrack for the rom-com film Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The band also just finished the U.S. section of their massive ‘Hella Mega Tour’ alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer. No rescheduled dates for the U.K. section of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ have yet been announced.

Green Day are finishing 2021 strong by releasing their forthcoming BBC Sessions album on December 10th. The album contains all of the band’s sessions from London’s iconic Maida Vale between 1994 and 2001. They recently teased the record by sharing their 1994 performance of ‘Basket Case’. The BBC Sessions album can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ (Green Day cover) by CITYROCKS flash mob: