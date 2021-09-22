The AFL Grand Final takes place this Saturday and it’s heading out West for the first time: due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the footy final will be held outside of Victoria for the second year in a row.

Brisbane hosted it in 2020 and made sure to put on a show. Local groups Sheppard, DMA’s, and Cup Sport got to prove themselves in front of the capacity crowd. Mike Brady performed his classic footy anthem Up There Cazaly live from an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground. Electric Fields and Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale also took part in the final’s entertainment.

Now all eyes are on Perth and they’ve made sure to some quality guests to warm up the crowd. Let’s take a look at some of the best musical talent playing at this year’s Grand Final, with both old favourites and intriguing newcomers in the mix.

John Butler

The pre-match show is packed with Western Australia artists like singer-songwriter Butler. The American-born star fronts the Fremantle jam band the John Butler Trio. He’s been nominated for Best Male Artist at the ARIA Awards on six separate occasions, winning in 2004.

Eskimo Joe

Beloved alternative rock outfit Eskimo Joe are also representing WA in the pre-match show. One of the most ARIA-nominated artists of all time, they released their first single in seven years in 2020, ‘Say Something’.

Stella Donnelly

The fiercely independent singer-songwriter was born in WA to a Welsh mother and has been receiving acclaim for her lyrical songwriting in recent years. Her debut album, Beware of the Dogs, was one of the best records of 2020.

Colin Hay

Remember Men at Work? Of course you do. The band’s lead vocalist and successful solo star Hay will feature in the pre-match show. If he doesn’t sing ‘Down Under’, we riot.

Baker Boy

The Indigenous Australian rapper will also be performing in the pre-match show. Baker Boy was named Young Australian of the Year in 2019 and he’ll be eager to promote his debut studio album, Gela, which is scheduled for release in October.

Birds of Tokyo

The half-time entertainment will be led by iconic alternative rock band Birds of Tokyo, alongside the West Australian Symphony Orchestra. Expect a spectacular performance under the lights.