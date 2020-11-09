On November 7th, Foo Fighters appeared as the musical guest on SNL. During the band’s appearance, they confirmed their forthcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, set for release on February 5th, 2021.

Fooeys treated fans to the first taste of the new record with a performance of funk-indebted lead single ‘Shame Shame’. They also delivered a performance of their hope-inducing 2002 One by One track, ‘Times Like These’ — an anthem that felt so timely amid the win of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Check out Foo Fighters debut ‘Shame Shame’ live on SNL:

Medicine at Midnight was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, with engineering by Darrell Thorp and mixing by Mark “Spike” Stent. The album is set to feature nine tracks. You can find the tracklist below.

Check out ‘Times Like These’ live on SNL:

Medicine at Midnight Track List

1. ‘Making a Fire’

2. ‘Shame Shame’

3. ‘Cloudspotter’

4. ‘Waiting on a War’

5. ‘Medicine at Midnight’

6. ‘No Son of Mine’

7. ‘Holding Poison’

8. ‘Chasing Birds’

9. ‘Love Dies Young’

We sat down with Fooeys Chris Shiflet and Nate Mendal to unpack their latest song, and how it came to be. Shiflet revealed that ‘Shame Shame’ is a bit of a sonic anomaly when compared to the rest of the music on the record.

“It’s definitely a little different than anything we’ve ever done before and it’s a little bit different than anything else on the record, although the record has a lot of songs that are, you know, groove-based like this one is,” mused Chris. “Dave’s a drummer so he’s always coming up with rhythmic twists and riffs based on rhythms that he hears in his head.”