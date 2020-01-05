This weekend saw The Art of Elysium’s annual ‘Heaven is Rock and Roll’ gala ascend on the Palladium in Los Angeles. The fundraiser saw the surviving members of Nirvana —Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear— reunite for a five-song set brimming with the most beloved Nirvana cuts.

Beck and St. Vincent tackled lead guitar and vocal duties for the performance. The band played ‘Lithium’, ‘In Bloom’, ‘Been a Son’, and enlisted the help of Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet to perform ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. The collective closed the set with a cover of David Bowie’s 1970 track ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ — which Nirvana famously covered during their 1994 appearance on MTV Unplugged.

Profits raised from the gala were donated to The Art of Elysium, an organisation that offers support to individuals experiencing life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and crisis.

You can check out footage of the performance below.

Watch: Nirvana reunite for ‘Heaven is Rock and Roll’ gala at Hollywood Palladium