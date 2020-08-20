Cher wants to save the post office by volunteering, but she walks alone

Cher was concerned about the effects to the US postal service in the wake of the pandemic. She offered to volunteer but was refused.

Well, there you have it. The lady who tried to ‘turn back time’ was also ‘turned back’ by the US Postal Service.

The singer and actress is already known for her political presence on social media, and has extended her interest in doing some community service at her local post office. She put the call out to her 3.8 million followers, seemingly without a response. “No, I’m not kidding…could I volunteer at my local post office!?” she inquired.

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

An hour passed, and she got her answer. Cher tweeted that she called two in Malibu, California, and asked if they accept volunteers. “Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need Fingerprints & Background Check (sic),” she shared. If you read it in that exact voice, it sounds like the Shoop Shoop singer is just as tired as bureaucracy and red tape as anyone. Also, she probably got left on hold.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1296146678634799109

A spokesperson for the agency has since told CNN that while the post does not accept volunteers, “there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring,” the spokesperson said. There’s also a link to current openings, in case Cher does not find time for a third Mamma Mia movie or another tour.

This push by Cher to wear a blue uniform and cap comes in the wake of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announcing he would pause changes to the operations of the Postal Service until after the election. He received a strong backlash over mail delays and shifts in equipment and personnel.

Voters are expected to rely heavily on mail-in ballots in November due to COVID-19. DeJoy said Tuesday that retail hours at post offices will not change and additional mail processing equipment and collection boxes will not be moved.

If you want to change the system, do it from the inside. I just hope Cher is strong enough to live with the result of the election, whatever it may be.