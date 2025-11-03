The owner of an iconic Melbourne rock bar has thanked Oasis for its “biggest weekend and biggest week on record”.

Cherry Bar’s James Young took to social media on Monday (November 3rd) to thank the Gallagher brothers and their fans for being the “happy heavy drinking economic juggernaut that this city and my bar desperately needed”.

Oasis played the first two shows of their Australian tour on Friday (October 31st) and Saturday (November 1st) at Marvel Stadium, with another Melbourne show set for tomorrow (November 4th) before they head to Sydney for two nights.

While the first show came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

And the party rolled out into the streets, including dive bars like Cherry Bar.

“We have been opening every night, from 2pm to 6am,” Young wrote in the social media post. “On your first show date, last Friday, we took a week’s takings in one day. The vibe has been joyous and inspiring, but most importantly of all… your devoted fans have been sinking piss like absolute legends day and night. It’s been one gigantic piss head group hug and it’s saving the bars and pubs of Melbourne.

“Thank you Noel and Liam. Thank you Oasis. No Government could ever plan an economic injection of this size and import. The people have been inspired to finally get up from their couches and get back on the piss and powder with smiles on their dials, love in their hearts and songs in their throats.”

Young, who was appointed Chairman of the Night Time Advisory Committee during Covid by the City of Melbourne, also reflected on how the pandemic’s lock downs and a lack of government support have “made things harder” for small business owners like himself, especially when it comes to “Melbourne’s damaged night time economy”.

“Our Governments and local Councils are all broke and inept. They are all talk and no action. Rather than assist small business operators they have just made things harder for us with hideous taxes, red tape and costs chasing money to address the debt they created and maintain their own inflated wages and fat pensions. I hate their guts. We all do,” he wrote.

“The darkest hour is before the dawn, Melbourne and Cherry Bar needed a hero and who knew that it would come in the shape of a couple of ‘no f#cks given’ Mancunian larrikins?!”

Check out Young’s full post below.