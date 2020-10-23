Over the course of 2020, Linkin Park has been reflecting on their legacy as one of rock’s most unceasingly popular acts. It’s been 20 years since the rap-rock juggernauts released their landmark debut, Hybrid Theory. A record that defined a generation of music fans. To commemorate the anniversary, we’re taking a look at five of our favourite live Chester Bennington performances and his greatest moments.

The inimitable frontman was equal part talent and heart. A beguiling performer with an unmatched talent for forging an intimate connection with crowds, no matter the size. Bennington and Linkin Park truly meant something to people. 20 years into their career and their popularity is yet to wane. Check out our favourite Chester Bennington performances and what we consider to be his greatest moments below.

‘From The Inside’ live at Rock am Ring 2004:

Performed on the heels of the release of their second album, Meteora, the band’s performance at German heavy metal festival Rock am Ring truly captures just how enormous Linkin Park’s appeal was in the early naughts. It’s also a testament to the sheer power of Chester Bennington’s live presence. It’s thrilling to watch him ebb and flow between guttural screams and angelic cleans.

‘Point of Authority’/’99 Problems’/’One Step Closer’ live at the Roxy Theatre 2004:

It is almost unfathomable to think that something as ambitious and far-reaching as Linkin Park and JAY-Z’s collaborative album, Collision Course, exists. Then again, these are two artists that have carved out their legacies paying no attention to the rules. Linkin Park are maestros of navigating the dark, terrifying parts of being alive — this performance sees them embody an uncharacteristic lightness. It’s fun, it’s ridiculous, and I don’t think we’ll see anything like it again.

‘One More Light’ live in Birmingham in 2017

The band’s final performance with Bennington — ‘One More Light’ is moving to such an intense degree that it’s almost unwatchable. It’s Bennington at his most human. It speaks volumes of the profound connection he had with his legion of fans.

Crawling (Acoustic) live at Rock Werchter 2017:

Bennington often relied on the crowd to help him perform the deeply personal Hybrid Theory track ‘Crawling.’ A song that is a presumed excavation of his own battle with addiction to meth.

‘Hunger Strike’ live with Chris Cornell live in 2008:

Nothing drives a stake through one’s heart quite like seeing the relationship between Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington play out in real life. One of their biggest fans was Chris Cornell. During the band’s Projekt Revolution tour in 2008, Cornell and Linkin Park joined forces on a cover of Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’.