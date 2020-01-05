It’s been a blissful couple of days for Talinda Bennington, Chester Bennington’s widow, who according to TMZ remarried on New Year’s Eve in Hawaii.

According to the TMZ report, Bennington wed L.A. County firefighter Michael Fredman at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii according to sources close to the family. Bennington’s children – son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila – were apparently also in attendance along with other friends and family members.

Back in September, Talinda took to Twitter to announce her official engagement to her “angel on earth,” stating:

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on Earth, Michael F.

I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy, that the death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.”

“My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.

To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love.

Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support, Talinda.”

While Talinda Bennington has found love again, she continues to honour the memory of her late husband. In the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s suicide in 2017, she founded the 320 Changes Direction organisation to focus on mental health issues and will be launching the inaugural 320 Festival this May in Los Angeles. For additional details on the event, check here.

You can check out her Twitter post announcing the engagement below.

We wish Talinda Bennington all the best in her future endeavours, and are excited to hear that she is happy and healthy.

It’s already shaping up to be a joyous 2020 for one and all.