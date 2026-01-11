As he enters a new chapter with A Love for Strangers, Chet Faker has revealed two intimate headline shows for Australian fans in Sydney and Brisbane.

The critically acclaimed, billion-plus streaming singer-songwriter has added the new shows in Sydney and Brisbane to a string of already announced tour dates for March, coinciding with the release of his highly anticipated new album, A Love for Strangers, out February 13th via BMG.

Having recently announced a 21-date North American run in April and May, followed by European shows in July, these two new Australian dates will offer fans an intimate opportunity to experience a striking new chapter in the career of one of our most singular and influential artists.

Led by the gorgeously rousing singles “Far Side of the Moon” and “This Time for Real”, A Love for Strangers sees Nick Murphy – the ARIA-winning songwriter, musician and producer behind the Chet Faker moniker – come full circle.

The new album, which follows 2021’s Hotel Surrender, is rooted in a sense of personal rediscovery that deepened after the 10-year anniversary of his debut full-length, the sensational and career-ascendant Built on Glass, which featured some of his biggest hits -“Talk is Cheap” and “Gold”.

The new Brisbane and Sydney shows will take place on March 3rd and March 4th, respectively. These join a run of already announced shows, including Adelaide’s A Day in the Gully festival on February 28th, and headline shows in Melbourne and Perth on March 1st and March 6th, respectively.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Tickets for Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre go on sale Monday, January 19th from 12pm (local) here. A Frontier members presale starts Thursday, January 15th from 10am (local) – see here for more details.

CHET FAKER AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, February 28th*

A Day in the Gully Festival, Adelaide SA

*not a Frontier show

Sunday, March 1st*

Riviera Beach Club, Melbourne VIC

*not a Frontier show

Tuesday, March 3rd (NEW SHOW)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, March 4th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, March 6th*

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

*not a Frontier show