Childish Gambino has released his latest album out of nowhere.

Titled Atavista, this new addition to his discography is now available and features an 11-track lineup, including the standout single “Little Foot Big Foot” with Young Nudy.

It comes after Donald Glover confirmed to TMZ late last year that he would be releasing new Childish Gambino music “soon.”

Accompanying today’s album announcement is a black-and-white music video directed by Hiro Murai featureing notable figures such as Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, dancer and choreographer Monyett Crump, and dancer Rob Bynes. The video can be watched below.

Atavista marks Glover’s first album release as Childish Gambino since 3.15.20, which debuted in 2020. 3.15.20 was a hit around the world, including reaching #11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. His second studio album as Childish Gambino, Because the Internet, became certified Gold in Australia.

Glover’s previous Childish Gambino album had a unique pre-release phase where it was briefly available on the website donaldgloverpresents.com as an unfinished studio album. It was later reissued on streaming platforms with finalised tracks and additional guest appearances by artists like Ariana Grande, Kadhja Bonet, 21 Savage, and Ink. Some of the song titles from the initial version appear to have carried over to Atavista.

In addition to his music career, Glover has been active in film and TV recently. His critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta concluded in 2023, and he has also been involved in several other projects . He executive produced the Prime Video series Swarm in 2022 and released a remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Maya Erskine earlier this year. Glover is also set to expand his creative reach with a film based on the iconic Star Wars character Lando Calrissian. Glover debuted as Lando in the 2018 film Solo, which was an infamous box office disappointment for Disney and Lucasfilm.

Childish Gambino’s Atavista is out now.