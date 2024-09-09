Childish Gambino has announced the postponement of his ‘New World Tour’ due to health concerns.

As per Rolling Stone, the hip-hop artist, otherwise known as Donald Glover, took to social media X to communicate his decision, urging fans to retain their tickets for rescheduled dates. “Unfortunately, I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets,” Glover stated, without specifying the health issues involved.

The tour, which began on August 11th in Oklahoma City, had seen Gambino perform in several major cities including Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, and Nashville, with his last performance held in New Orleans. During these shows, Glover showcased a substantial portion of his latest album Bando Stone & the New World, opening with tracks such as “H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥,” “Got to Be,” and “In the Night.” The setlist also featured some older, less frequently performed songs.

In addition to his North American dates, Gambino is scheduled to begin the European leg of his tour on October 31st, with Amaarae as the opening act. He’s then set to perform around New Zealand and Australia in January and February of next year.

Earlier in the summer, Glover expressed his ambitions for the tour in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, describing the album as “made for arena rock” and emphasising the importance of the live experience. “If this live show isn’t the best live show you’ve ever seen by the first song, you can have your money back,” he declared confidently.

As fans await the rescheduled North American dates, all previously purchased tickets will be honoured, as confirmed by Glover. He thanked his supporters for their understanding and privacy during this period: “Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”