God, it feels good to be writing a tour announcement. Melbourne indie-rock trio Children Collide have announce a 13-date national tour, set to kick off in November.
The tour will celebrate the release of the band’s forthcoming fourth record, Time Itself, due for release on Friday 27 August. The band will make their way through Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Belgrave, Melbourne, Ballarat, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Maroochydoore, and the Gold Coast.
To commemorate the announcement, Children Collide have shared a new single off Time Itself, ‘Man of the People.’
riginally titled Dark Bird this was an instrumental I’d written just after Monument. I pulled it out, dusted it off and wrote lyrics in New York at the height of the Trump presidency,” frontman Johnny Mackay says of the track.
“I was having a bit of a rock bottom moment personally and my whole world felt like cocaine, mezcal and pathetic desperation against the backdrop of a Murdochian dystopia where the bastards had won.
“My reaction is always to stuff my hopelessness into an aural time capsule. I love how heavy Loren and Doug made it and the one take solo gives me anxiety when I listen back.”
Check out the single below.
Love Indie?
Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Listen to ‘Man of the People’ by Children Collide
Tickets for all shows are on sale from 10am today, find all the relevant information below.
CHILDREN COLLIDE – TOUR DATES
Tickets on sale 10:00am Wednesday 4 August
Friday 19 November
Jive, Adelaide SA
Saturday 20 November
Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA
Sunday 21 November
Mojos, Fremantle WA
Thursday 25 November
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Friday 26 November
Howler, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 27 November
The Eastern, Ballarat VIC
Wednesday 1 December
La La La’s, Wollongong NSW (Sold Out)
Thursday 2 December
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
Friday 3 December
Kambri, Canberra ACT
Saturday 4 December
The Newy, Newcastle NSW
Thursday 9 December
The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
Friday 10 December
Eleven Dive Bar, Maroochydore QLD
Saturday 11 December – Studio 56
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD