God, it feels good to be writing a tour announcement. Melbourne indie-rock trio Children Collide have announce a 13-date national tour, set to kick off in November.

The tour will celebrate the release of the band’s forthcoming fourth record, Time Itself, due for release on Friday 27 August. The band will make their way through Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Belgrave, Melbourne, Ballarat, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Maroochydoore, and the Gold Coast.

To commemorate the announcement, Children Collide have shared a new single off Time Itself, ‘Man of the People.’

riginally titled Dark Bird this was an instrumental I’d written just after Monument. I pulled it out, dusted it off and wrote lyrics in New York at the height of the Trump presidency,” frontman Johnny Mackay says of the track.

“I was having a bit of a rock bottom moment personally and my whole world felt like cocaine, mezcal and pathetic desperation against the backdrop of a Murdochian dystopia where the bastards had won.

“My reaction is always to stuff my hopelessness into an aural time capsule. I love how heavy Loren and Doug made it and the one take solo gives me anxiety when I listen back.”

Check out the single below.

Tickets for all shows are on sale from 10am today, find all the relevant information below.

CHILDREN COLLIDE – TOUR DATES

Tickets on sale 10:00am Wednesday 4 August

Friday 19 November

Jive, Adelaide SA

Saturday 20 November

Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA

Sunday 21 November

Mojos, Fremantle WA

Thursday 25 November

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Friday 26 November

Howler, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 27 November

The Eastern, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday 1 December

La La La’s, Wollongong NSW (Sold Out)

Thursday 2 December

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Friday 3 December

Kambri, Canberra ACT

Saturday 4 December

The Newy, Newcastle NSW

Thursday 9 December

The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Friday 10 December

Eleven Dive Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Saturday 11 December – Studio 56

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD