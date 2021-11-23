Streetwear brand Culture Kings are getting ready for their biggest event of the year, their annual Black Friday event ‘Triple Black Week’, and they’ve lined up some seriously cool guest stars for the occasion.

From Friday, November 26th until Sunday, November 28th, Culture Kings will be offering massive discounts and deals to celebrate Black Friday. There will be world-first releases and collaborations for customers to get their hands on.

It’s all about the in-store appearances though. The Culture Kings Parramatta store in Western Sydney will host three huge names across Triple Black Week.

First up on Friday, rapper ChillinIT will be stopping by for a performance. With his new album, Family Ties, set for release at the end of this month, his set comes at a good time too. Catch the local Sydney boy – real name Blake Turnell – do his thing (and hopefully play some new tracks) in-store at 4:20pm.

New Zealand-born Aussie MMA fighter Robert Whittaker will be hosting a meet and greet the following day. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has an excellent pedigree, rising to number one in the UFC Middleweight rankings at the start of this year; as of this month, he’s ranked 10th in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

As well as the meet and greet with Whittaker, there will also be an exclusive march drop signing. Catch the fighter in-store at 3pm.

Then on Sunday, it’s the turn of hip hop star Hooligan Hefs to stop by for a meet and greet. Hailing from Doonside, Hefs – real name Simeona Silapa – is a Western Sydney boy born and bred. His debut EP, Living in Sin, came out in 2020 and reached number nine on the ARIA Album Chart. Catch Hefs for his meet and greet in-store at 2pm.

